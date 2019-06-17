Nintendo’s mobile Dr. Mario is coming out in a few weeks

Nintendo has announced the release date for its latest mobile game. Dr. Mario World will be available for iOS and Android on July 10th, with pre-registration now open on the iOS App Store and Google Play. The title was first revealed in January.

A new trailer posted today gives the first real look at the game, which appears to be pretty different from other versions of Dr. Mario. Instead of managing capsules as they fall down the screen Tetris-style, Dr. Mario World sees you drag them directly onto the pre-arranged play field.

The game also has typical free-to-play mobile trappings like countdown timers and multiple currencies, but a puzzle game like Dr. Mario might at least be a better fit for that sort of thing than Mario Kart, which has had a somewhat controversial beta period on Android.