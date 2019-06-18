The tiny Palm phone can now be bought unlocked and used on AT&T and T-Mobile

The diminutive Palm phone is now getting an unlocked version sold directly through the resurrected Palm, making it available to everyone — not just Verizon customers.

The move marks the latest expansion for the shrunken down Android device, which launched first as a companion device meant to be used alongside your regular smartphone. Verizon would then go on to sell it as a standalone, $350 smartphone a few months later, and now, with an unlocked model, customers on AT&T, T-Mobile, and other carriers will be able to use it too simply by swapping their SIM.

Unfortunately, as The Verge’s Dieter Bohn noted in his review the Palm phone isn’t a particularly good phone, either as a companion device or a full-fledged phone — and especially now when that $349.99 price tag could be put towards any number of better options, like a Pixel 3a or Moto G7.

That being said, the idea of a smaller, less distracting smartphone isn’t inherently terrible, and if you don’t mind the comparatively pricey cost or poor battery life, it’s possible that the Palm phone would make a good secondary device for when you’d rather not have the endless digital temptations of modern smartphones.

Preorders for the unlocked Palm phone begin today at Palm.com, with devices expected to ship in six to eight weeks.