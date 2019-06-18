Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 reportedly launching on August 7th

Google might be content to just tweet out photos of its upcoming phones, but Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 looks to be following a more traditional script. The latest: Shara Tibken at CNET is reporting that “people familiar” say it will launch on August 7th in New York City. The first week of August certainly is the right timeframe for a Note launch.

The Note is traditionally Samsung’s premier platform for showing off new phone technology (setting aside the Galaxy Fold for a moment, anyway). This year, rumors point to the company creating two different sizes, one of which will be 5G, and neither of which will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Most recently, we have the above-pictured, leaked render from @Onleaks and Pricebaba which shows Samsung getting closer to eliminating the top and bottom bezels altogether. It also moves Samsung’s hole punch selfie camera to the middle, instead of off to the side as it is on the Galaxy S10. Rumors point to the larger Note having a massive 6.75-inch screen while the smaller should be 6.3 inches diagonally. It appears there will be three cameras on the back, aligned vertically instead of horizontally.

With Huawei on the rocks, can the Note 10 swoop in?

CNET says that Samsung will once again use the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to host attendees, and that the Unpacked event will be “flashy.” Neither of those details are a surprise — though here’s the part where we stop setting aside the Galaxy Fold and just ask: what the heck is going on with Samsung’s foldable phone?

Will Samsung announce a new release date? Will it cancel it altogether? Current rumors suggest it won’t ship until after the Note 10. Samsung certainly needs to do or say something before (or maybe even during) this “flashy” Note 10 unveiling. Otherwise the Fold will hang over the whole event like a cloud.

One thing is for sure: expect more leaks in the run-up to the Note 10’s official announcement. The stakes are higher than usual, too, because Samsung needs to show that it can handily fill up the space that’s suddenly been made by the bans on Huawei’s phones. The Note 10 will be big — will it be big enough?