Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will launch on Friday

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the new AR game from Pokémon Go developers Niantic, will start rolling out around the world on Friday, according to an official tweet. The game previously launched in beta in Australia and New Zealand.

It’s unclear how long it’ll take to reach a more global audience. The wording of Niantic’s tweet simply says the worldwide launch will begin on June 21st and says to watch for more information “as the game goes live in your region soon.” Pokémon Go took an unusually long time to launch in certain countries like Japan, for example, so you shouldn’t necessarily cancel your Friday plans just yet.

From what we’ve seen, Wizards Unite is similar to Pokémon Go but with more mechanical complexity, which might not prove as broadly mainstream a hook as “catch all the pokémon” proved to be in that heady summer of 2016. It’s all but guaranteed to have a ton of players on day one, however, and will be a major competitor in a year that’s turning out to have more heavyweight AR games than ever — from Dragon Quest to Minecraft.