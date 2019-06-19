Microsoft and Kano are launching a build-your-own Windows 10 PC kit

Kano, educational startup known for creating build-your-own computer kits for kids, has partnered with Microsoft to create a DIY touchscreen laptop that runs Windows 10 S, a lite version of the OS. Called Kano PC, the laptop closely mirrors the design of a Surface PC, with a 11.6” display that latches onto a keyboard case. Everything about the Kano PC, from the transparent backing that reveals the modular pieces of the computer, to the included apps that encourage tinkering with sound and touch, is designed “specifically for the 21st century classroom”.

Kano’s released DIY computer kits before, but they were powered by Raspberry Pi 3s and Kano’s own OS. This time around, it can run full Windows 10 (albeit it in S Mode, which limits it to only runs apps from the Microsoft Store.) The touchscreen PC is powered by a 1.44 GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage that’s upgradable with a microSD card. There’s an HDMI port, a headphone jack, microphone, 2 USB ports, plus WiFi and Bluetooth.

Kids can learn to assemble their computer through instructions presented as a step-by-step storybook, and learn more from an app called “How Computers Work”, which also teaches them to code and create emoji with binary code. An education edition of Minecraft will be included in the PC, along with other Microsoft apps like Paint 3D and Microsoft Teams bundled in.

Kano PC is available for preorder on Kano.me for $299.99 USD. It’ll launch in the US, Canada, and the UK on October 21st.