Avengers: Endgame is finally getting an official post-credits scene, with a limited-time rerelease in theaters this weekend.

Marvel Studios co-president Kevin Feige told Screen Rant that a new version of Endgame will appear in theaters that has a couple of additional scenes not in the original. Feige said if people “stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.”

The description suggests that Endgame’s additional materials won’t be akin to the quick post-credit scenes Marvel fans are accustomed to. Feige didn’t provide any additional details, but told Screen Rant the rerelease would roll into theaters “next weekend.” That’s one week before Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out, suggesting that Endgame’s additional features probably tie into the next Peter Parker installment. Marvel previously attached the trailer for Far From Home to Endgame a couple of weeks after Endgame was released.

Endgame marked the end of a 22-movie journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last 11 years. The film brought in more than $2.7 billion worldwide — and is approximately $45 million away from beating Avatar as the top-grossing movie of all time. Could that also be why Disney and Marvel Studios are sending the film back to theaters? Maybe.

The Verge has reached out to Marvel Studios for more concrete information about the rerelease.