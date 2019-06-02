A Pokémon Go-style Dragon Quest game draws near

Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest Walk, a new smartphone entry in the titanically successful JRPG series. Very little has been revealed so far, but as you can see from the teaser trailer above, it’s a location-based game that puts monsters from the franchise into the real world, like Pokémon Go.

Dragon Quest Walk will be released this year in Japan for iOS and Android. It’s not clear whether it’ll come to other regions — the Dragon Quest series has a mixed history when it comes to localization, and the nature of this particular game might keep it confined to Japan.