 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GE accidentally makes the case for not owning smart GE bulbs

New, 11 comments

(╮°-°)╮┳━━┳ ( ╯°□°)╯ ┻━━┻

By Thomas Ricker
Your new mantra: turn on for 8 seconds turn off for 2 seconds...

Anyone that’s ever dabbled in smart home tech knows that part of the experience involves an eventual reset. Having trouble with your C by GE bulbs? No worries, just follow these simple instructions as spotted by Josh Jordan:

  1. Turn on for 8 seconds
  2. Turn off for 2 seconds
  3. Turn on for 8 seconds
  4. Turn off for 2 seconds
  5. Turn on for 8 seconds
  6. Turn off for 2 seconds
  7. Turn on for 8 seconds
  8. Turn off for 2 seconds
  9. Turn on for 8 seconds
  10. Turn off for 2 seconds
  11. Turn on

Did the bulb flash three times? Maybe you mistimed one of the 11 steps. GE recommends counting with “one Mississippi, two Mississippi, three Miss...“

Or maybe you have an older version of the C by GE bulb. You did keep the original packaging for reference? It could also be a case of running older firmware on the newer bulbs.

Here, try this instead, and don’t forget those Mississippis:

  1. Turn on for 8 seconds
  2. Turn off for 2 seconds
  3. Turn on for 2 seconds
  4. Power off for 2 seconds
  5. Turn on for 2 seconds
  6. Power off for 2 seconds
  7. Turn on for 2 seconds
  8. Power off for 2 seconds
  9. Turn on for 8 seconds
  10. Power off for 2 seconds
  11. Turn on for 8 seconds
  12. Power off for 2 seconds
  13. Turn on

See, that wasn’t so bad. At least it’s not a Samsung smart TV that requires you to run a virus scan every two weeks.

Next Up In Tech

This Article has a component height of 9. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...