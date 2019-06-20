Anyone that’s ever dabbled in smart home tech knows that part of the experience involves an eventual reset. Having trouble with your C by GE bulbs? No worries, just follow these simple instructions as spotted by Josh Jordan:

Turn on for 8 seconds Turn off for 2 seconds Turn on for 8 seconds Turn off for 2 seconds Turn on for 8 seconds Turn off for 2 seconds Turn on for 8 seconds Turn off for 2 seconds Turn on for 8 seconds Turn off for 2 seconds Turn on

Did the bulb flash three times? Maybe you mistimed one of the 11 steps. GE recommends counting with “one Mississippi, two Mississippi, three Miss...“

Or maybe you have an older version of the C by GE bulb. You did keep the original packaging for reference? It could also be a case of running older firmware on the newer bulbs.

Here, try this instead, and don’t forget those Mississippis:

Turn on for 8 seconds Turn off for 2 seconds Turn on for 2 seconds Power off for 2 seconds Turn on for 2 seconds Power off for 2 seconds Turn on for 2 seconds Power off for 2 seconds Turn on for 8 seconds Power off for 2 seconds Turn on for 8 seconds Power off for 2 seconds Turn on

See, that wasn’t so bad. At least it’s not a Samsung smart TV that requires you to run a virus scan every two weeks.