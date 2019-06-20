Vivo’s Super FlashCharge tech fills a 4,000mAh phone in 13 minutes

A new entrant joined the ultra-fast-charging Chinese phone wars today as Vivo announced its Super FlashCharge 120W technology. There aren’t any details yet on how it works, but the claim is that it’s capable of fully charging a 4,000mAh phone battery in just 13 minutes, which would make it the fastest solution on the market if it were actually to ship in a phone. Company representatives didn’t respond to a request for further information.

A Vivo product manager posted a video to Weibo demonstrating a phone charging from around 10 to 14 percent in the space of about 16 seconds, though it doesn’t show anywhere close to a full charge cycle. Vivo’s best effort to date was the 44W charging in its iQOO gaming phone, which had a 4,000mAh battery that reached full capacity in 45 minutes.

In March, Xiaomi announced a 100W charging system that supposedly charges a 4,000mAh battery in 17 minutes, though the tech hasn’t yet shipped on a commercial device. The fastest-charging phone that people can actually buy remains the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition, which comes with a Super VOOC charger that fills up its 3,400mAh battery in 35 minutes.

Vivo is likely to demonstrate Super FlashCharge 120W at next week’s MWC Shanghai, along with its first 5G device.