Plenty of people aren’t happy about the idea of Facebook getting into financial services, but startup bank Current has a slightly different gripe — the logo used by Facebook’s Calibra subsidiary, consisting of a simple tilde mark within a circle, bears a remarkable similarity to its own. The bank has posted a comparison of the two logos with the message, “This is what happens when you only have 1 crayon left.”

Current is a startup bank that first launched in 2017 with an app-controlled debit card designed for kids, and at the end of last year it launched a regular checking account. As well as being able to manage your account using an app, Current also advertises that it can be used as a way for users to pay their friends, not unlike the functionality that will be offered by Calibra when it launches next year.

this is what happens when you only have 1 crayon left pic.twitter.com/2JY5JfesQD — Current (@current) June 19, 2019

Unlike some cases of plagiarism (cough, Xiaomi, cough), it’s entirely possible this was a complete accident. Neither tildes nor circles are uncommon shapes, and it makes sense for Calibra to use a tilde in its logo given that the cryptocurrency it’s designed to use, Libra, uses three tildes stacked vertically (≋) as its currency symbol. Nevertheless, the resemblance is striking, and since both companies provide financial services there’s potential for confusion.