Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is out now for iOS and Android in the US

Pokémon Go creator Niantic Labs’ newest augmented reality game based on the Harry Potter universe is available now for both iOS and Android in the US, a day earlier than we anticipated it would launch in the region. The game, called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, is similar in style to Pokémon Go, asking players to traverse a virtual map overlaid on the real world and collect magical artifacts.

Originally, Niantic and its partner Portkey Games, the new subsidiary of Warner Bros. Games dedicated to the J.K. Rowling franchise, said the title would be available on Friday, June 21st in the US and the UK as part of the beginning of its global rollout. It’s not clear if it is also available in the UK, but US users should have no problem downloading it if they follow the App Store and Play Store links above.

The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ckk4s4mi8a — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) June 19, 2019

Wizards Unite first launched in beta in Australia and New Zealand back in May, making those markets the first in the world to get access to the title. Now, it appears Potter fans stateside can get their hands on the game a day early.

The early launch is not all that unexpected, as mobile games tend to be pushed out on a rolling basis and arrive in regions at various times of day over the course of what usually ends up being a multiday launch event. We saw that with Pokémon Go back in the summer of 2016. So while June 21st may have been pegged as the official global rollout, the US is getting it early likely through some mix of luck and fortunate mobile app backend logistics.