This is the third Vergecast episode of the week, but we’ve still got a lot of news to talk about. Host Nilay Patel warms up the show with some fun-yet-depressing gadget fails and then shifts gears into the larger news events in technology that have been unveiled over the past few days.

Our expert panelists break it all down for you. Paul Miller explains what Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, Libra, actually is and how it differs from bitcoin. Adi Robertson expounds upon Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) move to amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Finally, Dieter updates us with how Google is taking charge of RCS and messaging for Android.

We’ve also got an update to Paul’s segment “Now that’s a smart kid!,” so keep listening for that as well as other sprinkles of tech news from throughout the week.

Stories discussed this week: