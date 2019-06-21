Netflix is testing a pop-out, picture-in-picture mode for desktop

What’s better than watching Netflix? Watching Netflix while also doing productive things at the same time. Fortunately, Netflix may finally be making that a reality, with Engadget reporting that the streaming site is testing a new pop-out player that will allow you to stream videos in a picture-in-picture mode on your computer.

To activate the pop-up player, you simply click the button on the bottom toolbar while watching a Netflix show or movie, at which point the floating player will appear, hovering at the front of all the content on your screen. The player is resizable, too, although subtitles don’t yet work with the feature. The pop-out player seems to be Netflix’s own integration, not one that uses existing picture-in-picture support from browsers like Safari or Chrome.

The pop-out player seems to be rolling out slowly, and Netflix has yet to formally announce the feature, although presumably it’ll only be a matter of time before it’s available to everyone.