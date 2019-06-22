Amazon’s Prime Reading perk expands to Canada and offers free ebooks and comics

Amazon Prime subscribers in Canada now have access to Prime Reading, a membership perk that offers access to “a rotating selection of books, comics, and more” at no extra cost. This content can be accessed from Kindle and Kindle Fire devices, and also via the Kindle app on Android and iOS. You can download up to 10 Prime Reading titles onto your device at one time.

As for selection, Amazon says its Prime customers in Canada can expect “hundreds” of options — some books include Audible narration — including:

Hundreds of popular Kindle books: Enjoy a diverse selection of titles, including bestsellers Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People and over 90 Lonely Planet guides, as well as favourites from Canadian authors like Water For Elephants by Sara Gruen and Room by Emma Donoghue, and titles from Thomas King. Award-winning comics: Dive into popular comics like Star Wars, Batman Vol 1: I am Gotham, Captain Marvel Vol 1 and Black Panther. Read on your own device: Use Prime Reading with the free Kindle apps for iPhone, iPad, Android tablets and phones, PC, Mac, as well as on Kindle devices and Amazon Fire tablets. Popular Kindle features: Enjoy all the great Kindle features customers love, such as Whispersync, Popular Highlights, Page Flip, and customer reviews

You’ll see a “read for free” option on books and comics that are included in Prime Reading.

Prime Reading is a stepping stone to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service, which unlocks a library of over 1 million titles for a $9.99-per-month subscription. It’s similar to the way Amazon gives Prime members a free tier of music streaming in hopes that they’ll upgrade to the paid service.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced a new version of the Kindle Oasis, its top-tier e-reader, with a new feature that allows owners to adjust the warmth of the screen’s backlighting.