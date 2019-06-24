Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro could land in September

IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin believes that Apple’s rumored “all-new” 16-inch MacBook Pro will be unveiled in September, as noted by Forbes. The redesigned laptop is said to use an LCD panel from LG Display with a resolution of 3072 x 1920; that’d be an increase on the current high-end model’s 15.4-inch 2880-by-1800 display. The 16-inch model will also reportedly have a new CPU, unsurprisingly.

Apple only just updated the MacBook Pro line last month, adding more powerful processors and yet another tweak to the controversial butterfly keyboard design. Lin also expects the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro to see processor upgrades in September. There’s no word on the 12-inch MacBook, however which hasn’t seen an update in more than two years (unless you count a new gold option).