Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now out in more than 140 countries

Last week, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic’s magical-themed follow-up to Pokémon Go, launched a day early, but the rollout was limited to users in the US and UK. Over the last few days, the launch has become much more global. Right now, the game is available in more than 140 countries, spanning North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and more. It’s available as a free download on both iOS and Android, and Niantic says that “the game will continue to roll out to additional countries soon.” You can keep up with a running list of Wizard Unite’s availability right here, and be sure to check out our early impressions.