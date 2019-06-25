Alienware co-founder leaving Dell, rumored to become AMD’s first chief gaming officer

Frank Azor, the co-founder and public face of Alienware as well as the longtime overseer of Dell’s gaming and XPS divisions, has revealed that he’s departing his current position on July 3rd. Having been with Alienware from its inception 21 years ago, Azor announced he is taking on a new challenge with a message of thanks on the Alienware community board.

Wccftech has caught wind of Azor’s likely destination, with its source indicating that he is about to become AMD’s first chief gaming officer, reporting to Sandeep Chennakeshu, who’s the recently appointed vice president in charge of the computing and graphics business group at AMD. When reached for comment by The Verge, Azor declined to elaborate on his departure message and didn’t wish to confirm or deny the reports about his next destination.

“The builder and creator in me is ready for the next challenge,” read Azor’s message to Alienware fans. In October 2018, he proudly disclosed that Dell’s gaming business was worth $3 billion, comfortably outpacing any other gaming hardware manufacturers. That seems like a fitting time to look for new opportunities, and AMD is a company on an upward trajectory. This year, it has garnished its gaming credentials by securing the business of providing chips for the next Xbox and PlayStation as well as Google’s Stadia. Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro will also rely on Radeon graphics cards.

Chief gaming officer isn’t a particularly common (or serious, for that matter) title, but given Azor’s established seniority as a leader at Dell, it speaks both to his likely influence within AMD and the importance of gaming to that company’s future business. Maybe, as he did with Alienware, Azor will be a pioneer for the professional discipline of CGO, and others will follow in his wake.