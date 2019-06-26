Vivo announces its first AR glasses

Vivo has announced its first AR glasses at MWC Shanghai. The prototype product is simply called the Vivo AR Glass and is a relatively lightweight headset with two transparent displays and 6DoF tracking. It connects with a cable to Vivo’s as-yet unnamed 5G smartphone, which is also being demonstrated this week.

Vivo says the AR Glass has five use cases right now: gaming, office work, “5G theatre,” facial recognition, and object recognition. A promotional video posted by the company shows users playing games at the dinner table, getting told an acquaintance’s name, and sitting on their sofa surrounded by virtual jellyfish.

The Vivo AR Glass doesn’t have any pricing or release information yet, but the 5G phone is set for release in the third quarter of this year. Vivo is framing the announcement as part of a shift to a new brand strategy where it’ll offer products like smartwatches, AR glasses, and headphones to sit alongside its 5G smartphones.