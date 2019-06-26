Samsung to launch mid-range 5G Galaxy A90 with 45W fast charging, leaks claim

Samsung is reportedly planning to release a 5G version of the unannounced Galaxy A90, which would make it the first of Samsung’s mid-range phones to feature the next-gen cellular technology. Reliable leakers OnLeaks and Ice Universe both report that there’ll be a 5G model of the device, while the latter claims that it will also support 45W fast-charging. If true, it’ll offer faster charging than the 25W Super Fast Charging seen in the Galaxy S10 5G flagship phone.

According to OnLeaks, there will be two models of the A90, one with 5G and one without. Both devices will reportedly come equipped with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and a 6.7-inch display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, while both will have a triple-camera setup on their rear including a 48-megapixel main sensor, the 5G model will have 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras alongside it, while the non-5G phone will have a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors for its second and third cameras.

The Galaxy A90 is not the only contender to become Samsung’s second 5G device. Earlier this year, reports emerged that Samsung could release a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10, which is rumored to be launching on August 7th. AT&T has already announced that it intends to carry Samsung’s second 5G handset along with, presumably, most other carriers. Given that the A-series is meant to be Samsung’s more affordable lineup of phones, the A90 is likely to be the cheaper of the two devices.