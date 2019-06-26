TripIt gets Google Assistant and Alexa support

Fans of travel planning app TripIt can now access their travel details directly through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with the company launching integrations for both smart assistant platforms today, via Android Police.

Adding TripIt works like any other Alexa or Google Assistant integration: users will have to open the companion app for their service of choice and add TripIt there, after which point it should be available through all of your connected smart speakers and devices.

Once you’ve set it up, you’ll be able to ask Google Assistant or Alexa things like when your flight takes off or what the weather is like at your destination. None of this is new information that you couldn’t already get by opening the TripIt app, but if you’ve got your hands full with luggage or are running around frantically trying to pack, the hands-free option to find out when your flight takes off could be useful.

The full list of queries the TripIt integration can answer is listed below:

What is my flight summary?

What time is my flight?

What is my airline?

What type of aircraft am I flying on?

What is the weather like at my destination?

What seat do I have?

What is the duration of my flight?

When do I arrive?

TripIt Pro (which costs $49 per year but adds real-time flight statuses to the app) users will be able to get their smart assistants for additional information provided by their paid subscriptions, too: