Dribbble’s CEO accused of suspending an artist’s account for criticizing the site’s changes

A prominent artist on Dribbble is accusing the portfolio-sharing platform’s CEO of suspending his account after a series of tweets criticizing changes to the site. Artist Timothy J. Reynolds has been a vocal critic of Dribbble’s changing policies since the company was acquired by Tiny in 2017. On Tuesday, he quote-tweeted CEO Zack Onisko’s Twitter thread of changes coming to the site to share his criticisms, and found himself blocked by the CEO and his Dribbble account suspended.

Dribbble’s last remaining co-founder, Dan Cederholm, left the company this week, leaving Onisko at the helm. Onisko highlighted a series of changes coming to the site, which include the phasing out of global leaderboards in favor of a new algorithm that decides which designers will get featured on the homepage. A longtime Dribbble user with over 50,000 followers, Reynolds voiced his concerns with the company’s new leadership and the rising cost of paywalls for clients to search for designers.

And I'll say this: a "magic" algorithm won't save this site or help unexplainable business decisions.



But by all means, keep taking sponsor money from garbage companies like Fiverr and running spec work contests that take advantage of the designers you claim to support. — Timothy J. Reynolds (@turnislefthome) June 25, 2019

This is beyond petty. It’s an abuse of power. I’ve had my account for 7+ years and built up 50k followers (Right place, right place.)



But the account is mine to use or decide to close out. This is not ok. — Timothy J. Reynolds (@turnislefthome) June 25, 2019

The Verge reached out to Reynolds, who confirmed that he couldn’t find any instance where he broke the site’s guidelines. Reynolds contacted Dribbble support several times and was informed that his account had been temporarily suspended after receiving multiple flags from the community, despite him not having posted on the site in five months (he still logs in every day). The Verge messaged Dribbble’s CEO via Twitter DM asking if he had time to talk, and Reynolds regained access to his account a few minutes after. Onisko has yet to respond.

A growing number of Dribbble users have been questioning the site’s business decisions since the acquisition. The platform has been criticized for raising prices for both users and clients looking for artists, hosting design contests that claim rights to submissions, and working with sponsors like Fiverr, which many designers say devalues the quality of their work.

Dribbble has not yet responded to a request for comment.