Sony’s $350 1000X M3 headphones are free when you preorder the $950 Xperia 1

Last month, Sony announced that its Xperia 1 flagship Android phone will coming out on July 12th in the US. But it shared today that preorders will start this Friday, June 28th, and that if you pony up $949.99 for the new phone, you’ll get a pretty great preorder bonus: its 1000X M3 wireless noise-canceling headphones (a $350 value).

There are cheaper ways to get these headphones, if you don’t want the phone. We’ve seen them sell for as low as $289 in earlier sales. But if you were already planning to buy Sony’s new phone, this should make you even more confident in your decision to do so.

The Xperia 1 features a 21:9 aspect ratio 4K OLED display, giving it a tall, skinny look. Its 6.5-inch display sounds unwieldy on paper, though this aspect ratio should make it easier to hold and pocket than larger phablet phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. As noted in my review of the cheaper Sony Xperia 10 that shares this design, 21:9 is great for scrolling around on Twitter, or reading an article, but less so for watching YouTube videos and playing certain games. Some apps don’t yet support the aspect ratio, and it results in content that doesn’t display properly. The aspect ratio is a natural fit for cinematic movie trailers, and footage that you record with its rear triple-lens camera array should display just fine.

This phone will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, and you’ll be able to take advantage of this preorder deal through Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo, Focus Camera, Beach Camera, and other outlets. This deal will end on July 12th, the day of the Xperia 1’s release.