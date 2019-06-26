Google now lets you set a time limit to auto-delete location history and web activity data

Google is now beginning to roll out its location history auto-delete feature after announcing it back in May. The tool comes after an emphasis on user privacy this past developer conference season, where companies like Google and Apple both said they would begin rolling out tools to let customers have more control over what data they share with the companies or third-party apps.

One of the criticisms, however, was that much of the work was still reliant upon the user to set up. Location tracking and web / app activity history on Google, for example, is kept until users manually delete them by default (the company says this is to improve user experience, ad targeting, and search personalizations). With the new tool, you can now set your tracking preferences to delete in three- or 18-month intervals.

Any data older than 18 months will be deleted as well if you choose to have an auto-delete feature turned on.

The feature is rolling out over the next few weeks globally on both Android and iOS.

Update June 26th 2:28 PM ET: This article previously stated that Google will automatically delete your data after 18 months regardless of your settings. This is not the case, and we have issued a correction. We regret the error.