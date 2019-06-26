How to turn off Google Maps’ many notifications

Judging by the flood of notifications I get on a daily basis from Google Maps, it really likes me — maybe a little too much. If you use Google Maps on Android, you might be in the same boat.

Google Maps has a lot of notification options (between 40 and 54 nestled into 10 categories in the three phones that we tried out), and they’re all turned on by default. When I look down the list, I find a few crucial notifications in the mix, like the one that lets me know my train schedule before I leave for work. But I find most of the others to be trivial and annoying to deal with, constantly stacking up in my notification tray and distracting me from other important notifications.

(Note: This isn’t an issue for people who use iPhones. It’s just a little treat from Google to those who use the navigation app on the company’s own OS.)

No matter which Android phone you use, the Maps app lets you turn notifications off one by one. But there’s a faster, easier way to filter all of those notifications if you use a phone that runs on Android 9 Pie software. You’ll find all of the steps below.

Before you get started, note that the location of some menu items may vary slightly depending on the brand of phone you use.

On any Android phone with Google Maps installed

Open Google Maps, then tap the menu button in the top left corner of your screen

Scroll down, then select “Settings”

Once you’re here, find and tap on “Notifications”

Here, you’ll see each of the notifications categories. You can open each one to deactivate any notification that doesn’t seem useful.

On phones running Android 9 Pie software

Long-press on the Google Maps app icon, then tap the “i” (information) button. This will take you directly to the “App info” page.

Tap “Notifications”

Here, all of those notifications are divided into separate categories, so you can scroll through the categories and deactivate whole sections of unessential notifications. You can also deactivate individual notifications within each category.