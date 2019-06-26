Apple expands iMessage Business Chat to Shopify online stores

Apple’s iMessage-based Business Chat feature is getting a big expansion today through internet store provider Shopify, which is adding support for the feature through its existing Shopify Ping customer communication app, via Engadget.

For Shopify-based businesses already using services like Facebook Messenger for communicating with customers, it’s much not much more of a lift to add iMessage support. Support for the service means that they can add in a new avenue for interacting with people who might not be on Facebook, but who are still potential customers nonetheless.

Talk to your favorite brands

And for customers, it’s another secure and safe way to get support from brands or have their questions answered about products before they decide to buy. Customers will also be able to use Apple Pay to purchase products directly from the chat, if they so desire.

Shopify says that Apple Business Chat will be available to all of its 800,000-plus storefronts around the world, noting that some stores (like the Hodinkee Shop and State Bicycle) are already using the feature.

Because what are messaging apps if not opportunities to continually turn the endless wheel of commercial sales forward?