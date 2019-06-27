Apex Legends season 2 will arrive July 2nd with a better battle pass and massive map changes

Respawn’s sci-fi battle royale shooter Apex Legends is getting its next big update starting on July 2nd with the launch of its second seasonal battle pass, a new legend to play, and a slew of new changes to the map. Titled Battle Charge, the second season will introduce the first-ever structural changes to the King’s Canyon map and bring on new character Wattson, an engineer type who can build electricity traps. Wattson was first revealed at E3 earlier this month, but now we’re getting to see her backstory as it relates to the overall Apex Legends lore.

Perhaps the most pivotal new change, however, is the introduction of large-scale monsters to the map, including the massive Leviathan beasts that roam in the water outside the island’s edges. Shown in a new season 2 CGI trailer dropped today, in which the release date was also revealed, we see the map’s giant Repulsor tower topple, hinting that the island’s defenses against the winged dinosaur-like beasts and the Leviathans has been disrupted. (The culprit behind the attack, a character named Crypto, is believed to be the next legend to enter the fray at some point later in season 2.)

In a leaked gameplay trailer Respawn has yet to officially release, we can see that this tease in the CGI trailer does, in fact, translate to actual gameplay changes in the form of roaming dragon creatures and potentially even a special game mode where the Leviathan wreaks havoc on the island mid-match. There’s also the possibility the Leviathan will remain a fixture of every match, and its arrival may be triggered through a series of special conditions achieved by participating players.

The leaked gameplay trailer also reveals all-new skins that look much more detailed than before, new midair emotes for showing off while you skydive, an all-new weapon in its own unique category, and the icons and tiers for the game’s new coveted ranked mode. The changes should hopefully make for a much more enticing battle pass this time around, after season one’s was plagued by lackluster rewards and a grueling progression pace.

All in all, it looks like a number of exciting changes that will aim to restore some of Apex Legends’ explosive popularity right after launch before the game’s player base slowly trailed off. Respawn, which has openly talked about maintaining a healthy workplace culture and avoiding crunch, is eager to introduce more changes but at a pace the studio leadership feels comfortable with. Going off the reception of both the CGI trailer and the leaked gameplay one, fans are excited.