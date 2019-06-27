Verizon’s 5G network is coming to Denver today and Providence on July 1st

Verizon’s 5G service is switching on today in Denver, Colorado, and it will be available in Providence, Rhode Island, starting on July 1st. If you live in those cities, the carrier says that you’ll see typical download speeds of 450 Mbps, with peak speeds hitting 1.5 Gbps. Verizon plans to charge customers an extra $10 per month for 5G service, but it’s currently waiving that added fee.

Verizon shared the image above of an LG V50 ThinQ, one of the four 5G-ready devices on its network, passing 2 Gbps download speeds in Aurora, Colorado. This is a huge improvement over the already-impressive 1 Gbps result that The Verge’s own Chris Welch saw last month in Chicago, one of two cities where Verizon initially launched its mobile 5G service. Download speeds will vary significantly depending on your proximity to one of the carrier’s 5G nodes. If you go inside or are no longer in the line of sight of one, you’ll drop down to a 4G LTE signal very quickly.

Unfortunately, Verizon isn’t providing a 5G coverage map to show where you can expect to take advantage of the fast mmWave spectrum. T-Mobile recently did, and while it definitely highlights how measly mmWave coverage is at this early stage of 5G deployment, at least it’s being transparent. However, Verizon has shared a few specific locations in both cities where you’ll be able to find 5G coverage.

In Denver:

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in areas of Highlands, South of 37th between Tejon and Navajo Streets. Coverage can also be found throughout LoDo and around Coors Field. Businesses and consumers will also have 5G Ultra Wideband service in the Central Business District around popular landmarks like the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Sculpture Park, and outside Paramount Theatre. Areas of Capitol Hill and Northern Sections of The Denver Tech Center will also have Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service.

In Providence:

Verizon business and consumer customers will initially see 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of College Hill, Federal Hill, Mt. Hope, and around landmarks like Brown University (Erickson Athletic Complex, Wriston Quadrangle), Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College.

Following the launch in Providence on July 1st, Verizon’s 5G network will be running in four US cities. It claims that it’s bringing it to more cities in 2019, including:

Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C.

Verizon’s 5G rollout lags behind T-Mobile, which launches its service tomorrow, June 28th, in six US cities: Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City. Sprint is also already offering 5G service in several cities, though it’s taking a different approach and not using millimeter wave for its 5G network. Carriers are racing to bring 5G to more cities, even if the race itself is a farce.