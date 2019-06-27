Facebook’s new terms of service explains how ads get targeted

Facebook has published new terms of service, giving more details on content removals, ad targeting, and users’ intellectual property rights. According to Facebook, the new terms don’t represent a change in how the platform actually operates, but they are aimed at giving users a clearer picture of the platform. The new terms take effect on July 31st.

Much of the updated language is the result of specific work with European regulators, a Facebook representative told The Verge. “Several of the updates are the result of our work with the European Consumer Protection Cooperation Network [a division of the European Commission],” the representative said. Facebook’s work with the European group was announced in April, and the company agreed to amend its terms publicly before the end of June.

“Other [updates] are based on input from ongoing conversations with regulators, policymakers and consumer protection experts around the world,” the representative continued.

As before, the terms of service lay out various reasons content might violate Facebook’s standards. Although, notably, the new version amends “removing” content into “removing or restricting access to” content in a number of places, presumably in a nod to Facebook’s new focus on restricting reach.

Another extended section explains when and how Facebook’s new appeals and review process can be invoked:

If we remove content that you have shared in violation of our Community Standards, we’ll let you know and explain any options you have to request another review, unless you seriously or repeatedly violate these Terms or if doing so may expose us or others to legal liability; harm our community of users; compromise or interfere with the integrity or operation of any of our services, systems or products; where we are restricted due to technical limitations; or where we are prohibited from doing so for legal reasons.

This is pretty complicated, but it goes a long way toward explaining the overlapping requirements for when a moderation decision can be disclosed and appealed. In criminal cases, Facebook is often subject to a legal gag order. Full disclosure and appeal could also present security problems if a particular piece of content is removed for exploiting technical vulnerabilities in Facebook.

The new terms also make clear that users retain ownership of photos and other content uploaded to Facebook. Facebook only claims the right to display that content in connection with Facebook products, a right the company relinquishes if an account is deleted. The new terms also go into far more detail on how Facebook uses personal data to target ads, which is a sore spot in a number of congressional hearings.

“We don’t sell your personal data,” the section reads. “We allow advertisers to tell us things like their business goal and the kind of audience they want to see their ads (for example, people between the age of 18-35 who like cycling). We then show their ad to people who might be interested.”