Final Fantasy XIV is getting a live-action TV series

Final Fantasy XIV is making the jump to live action with a new TV series that is set to be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind, the studio that makes The Expanse and Netflix’s upcoming The Witcher show

Said to be “inspired directly by the world and characters of the title’s fourteenth installment,” neither Square Enix nor the production companies have said much about what the show will be about or where it’ll take place relative to the ongoing MMO. We do know that popular elements of the franchise, including “magitek and beastmen, airships and chocobos,” and the live-action debut of recurring character Cid will appear in the show.

Technically, it’s the second live-action ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ show

The show won’t be the first foray into the world of live-action TV for Final Fantasy XIV. That honor goes to 2017’s Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light on Netflix, which used the real-world game as a lens to explore the relationship between a father and son. The new series sounds like it’ll be a more traditional fantasy show that’s actually set in the magical world of Eorzea, not one based in our own reality.

There’s no word yet on when the show will debut or where it’ll be available to watch, but the lack of a concrete release date for an anticipated project should be a familiar feeling for Final Fantasy fans.