Dell’s new XPS 15 with a 4K OLED screen is now available

Dell’s 2019 refresh of the XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop is now available. One of the most notable changes in this year’s model is the placement of the webcam: it’s now shifted up above the screen, where it should have been all along, instead of near the hinge.

Prices for the XPS 15 start at $1,099, and all four of Dell’s configurations include 9th Gen Intel processors, fast M.2 SSD NVMe storage, and a 97Wh battery. If you’re more of a power user, the $1,549 model is built with a more capable Intel Core i7 9750H CPU and a dedicated Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. These specs put it in line with an entry-level gaming laptop.

One of Dell’s high-end configurations has a 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED screen, and is one of the few Windows 10 laptops to feature one. If you like to watch Netflix, or just want to see deep blacks and other colors displayed accurately no matter what you’re doing (it can display 100 percent of the full DCI-P3 color gamut), this $1,949 laptop might be a worthy investment. However, given that its specs largely match the $1,549 configuration above, it won’t stretch as far if you’re, say, looking to game at its native 4K resolution.

We recently reviewed the HP Spectre X360 laptop, which also can be customized with a 4K OLED screen. It’s selling for roughly the same price as Dell’s option, though the XPS 15 may be a more appealing option if you want a 9th Gen Intel processor, dedicated graphics, and a trackpad that’s actually worth using, thanks to Dell’s Windows Precision drivers.