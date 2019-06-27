Apple Music has surpassed 60 million subscribers, says Eddy Cue

Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue says Apple Music has surpassed 60 million subscribers, according an interview with French media site Numerama. This milestone adds 10 million more subscribers to the last known figure, which was shared in April and reported Apple Music as having more listeners than Spotify in the US. (Spotify, however, boasts 100 million subscribers worldwide.)

“In the Apple ecosystem, Apple Music is the number one streaming service,” Cue tells the publication. It’s easy to see how Apple was able to rapidly grow its subscriber numbers over the past months. This year alone, it slashed prices in India, offered free music streaming with American Airlines, and hooked Shazam users up with free Apple Music trials after the Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Spotify has continued to partner with various companies to bundle its service, including companies like The New York Times, Hulu, Samsung, and Starbucks.

Apple Music is also expected to replace iTunes (the music organization portion, at least) on the desktop when macOS Catalina launches in the fall.