Flappy Royale turns Flappy Bird into Fortnite

Flappy Bird is a gaming legend and one of the most explosively popular mobile games ever made. But what if it were more like Fortnite?

That’s the idea behind Flappy Royale, a new game from developers Orta Therox and Em Lazer-Walker (with contributions from Zach Gage). It mashes together the endless flapping gameplay of Flappy Bird with the last-bird-standing style of the battle royale genre that’s all the rage these days.

Gameplay is simple, just like it was in the original game: tap on your bird to flap and dodge your way through some suspiciously Mario-esque pipes. Except the goal isn’t to survive as long as you can; it’s to survive longer than the other 99 players, all of whom you can see flapping alongside you in real time. And because it’s a battle royale game, everyone starts out together on a bus, of course.

Flappy Royale is a 100-player Flappy-Bird inspired battle royale game now in open beta on iOS & Android!



Made by @lazerwalker and I, with help from @helvetica.



Compete in daily leaderboards, customize the heck out of your bird, and crash buses.https://t.co/uP6vIV9IZ7 pic.twitter.com/kkyFX9zRdR — ./orta --tsc (@orta) June 27, 2019

It’s a similar style as the recently released (and even more recently DCMA’d by Nintendo) Mario Royale, which offered similar “how long can you survive” gameplay, albeit with classic Mario stages instead of random Flappy Bird pipes.

In a twist from the regular Flappy formula, there are customization options for making your bird stand out from the flock (another thing that’s borrowed from Fortnite), along with a “Daily Trial” mode that offers a preset course that players can try up to 10 times for a spot on a worldwide leaderboard.

Right now, Flappy Royale is available on iOS and Android as an open beta, with a full launch planned for July 2019.