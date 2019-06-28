What a topical show we’ve got this week on The Vergecast. I’m going to be honest, there’s a little bit more editing than usual here.

Initially, we began the episode with some overviews of the public beta software for Apple’s iPadOS, iOS 13, and macOS Catalina. The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller discussed what’s different with the updates and how the iPad feels now compared to using an iPhone. My favorite part is when Dieter questions what it even means to be an iPhone.

But halfway through the show, Apple put out a press release announcing that Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer and one of the most influential people in Apple history, will be leaving the company later this year to start his own design firm.

It’s great to have the crew reacting to this organically on tape (check out the cold open), but I don’t think we could have done the show without starting off with this breaking news in the tech world, so we went back and started over.

We also didn’t want to lose all that great tape about these betas, so we kept all that stuff in and just added it later in the show. So this is me letting you know that we recorded the software chat before knowing Jony Ive was leaving Apple. The timeline is moved all around, but it’s fine. You’ll get it.

After that, it is back to the original timeline (“where actions have real consequences,” says Paul Miller), and we’ve got our usual updates on Foxconn’s factory in Wisconsin (happy anniversary!), Paul’s weekly segment “The sweetest pis,” and some analysis on Bill Gates saying Microsoft losing to Android is his “greatest mistake”

I’m sure there’s a lot more that happened during this episode that I don’t remember (another disclosure, I was watching the Democratic debate while editing), so I guess you’re going to have to listen to it all to stay informed.

Stories discussed this week: