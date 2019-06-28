Tetris Royale, a 100-player battle royale, is coming to mobile devices

Tetris Royale, a 100-player battle royale game, is coming to mobile devices in a partnership between N3TWORK and The Tetris Company. It’ll essentially be a mobile version of the Nintendo Switch’s impossibly addicting Tetris 99.

The game is the first Tetris game to come out of N3TWORK and The Tetris Company’s exclusive multiyear partnership, which means we’ll be seeing more Tetris games for mobile in the future. Aside from the 100-player competitive mode, Tetris Royale will have other modes like a Solo marathon mode and daily challenges where players can earn rewards to gain customization options, power-ups, and boosters that can be used in battle games.

The game is currently in development and will be available for beta testing for iOS and Android devices in 2019. In the meantime, might I suggest playing this Flappy Bird Battle Royale game?