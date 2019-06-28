EA Access will launch for the PlayStation 4 next month

EA Access will launch on the PlayStation 4 on July 24th, Electronic Arts announced today. The service — which has been available for Xbox One for nearly five years — gives players access to a massive library of Electronic Arts games.

The subscription service is $4.99 per month and includes games such as Mass Effect: Andromeda, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Battlefield V, and A Way Out. Subscribers also get access to prelaunch trials and a 10 percent discount on EA digital purchases.

EA revealed back in May that the service would finally come to the PS4 sometime in July. Subscribers who own EA Access on Xbox One will still need to pay separately for PS4 access; the service acts as a different account across various consoles.