Apple announces $4,999 Pro Display XDR

At WWDC 2019 today, Apple announced its Pro Display XDR display, along with the redesigned Mac Pro. The 32-inch LCD display has a 6016 x 3384 Retina 6K display. The 32-inch display will cost $4,999 at launch and a Pro stand will sell separately for $999.

The Pro Display XDR, which stands for extreme dynamic range, has P3 and 10-bit color with reference modes built in. It’s 40 percent larger than the iMac 5K display and has an anti-reflective coating, and comes in a matte option called nanotexture. It has the same “cheese grate” styling on the back as the Mac Pro, which acts as a heat sink. It can display 1,000 nits at full-screen brightness indefinitely, and can hit a peak of 1,600 nits.

The Pro Stand has tilt and height adjustment, and allows for the display to be rotated into portrait mode. The modular design allows for the display to detach from the Pro Stand for portability, and also offers the option to attach to a VESA mount adaptor. It uses a Thunderbolt 3 cable to connect to the Mac Pro, which can support up to six displays. It’s a display specifically built for pros, and video editors and photographers can work with HDR images and footage.

The Pro Stand will be available to order in the fall, along with the Mac Pro.

