How to watch today’s Apple WWDC keynote

There’s the spicy smell of Apple in the air, which means it’s time for this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The keynote will start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Monday, June 3rd, and it promises to be very interesting.

What should you expect? There’s no saying for sure, of course, but there are some fairly strong rumors about what’s coming: a preview of iOS 13 (including a much-anticipated dark mode), a mysterious project codenamed “Marzipan” (which may provide an easier way to get iOS apps on the Mac), a shiny new desktop Mac Pro along with a 31.6-inch, 6K display (in case you’re tired of running games on your iPad), and perhaps some more info on Apple’s upcoming tvOS 13.

Anything more? Very possibly, but in order to find out, you’ll want to either watch the keynote or, even better, follow our reporters as they contribute their expert commentary on the proceedings.

Keynote starting time: New York: 1PM / San Francisco: 10AM / London: 6PM / Berlin: 7PM / Moscow: 8PM / New Delhi: 10:30PM / Beijing: 1AM (June 4th) / Tokyo: 2AM (June 4th) / Melbourne: 3AM (June 4th)

