Apple’s new Find My app will find your devices even if they’re offline

Apple is going to help people track their things and their loved ones with a new macOS and iOS app called Find My. At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference today, the company announced that the new app will combine Find My Friends and Find My iPhone. The idea is that Find My will be a single place to track everything, including people and iPhones and Macs. It’ll be available on both iOS and macOS.

The tracking works even if a device isn’t connected to Wi-Fi or a network, the company says. Apple devices will send a secure Bluetooth signal occasionally, which will then create a mesh network of other Apple devices, so people can track their products. A map will populate of where the device is located.

