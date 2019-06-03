 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Circuit Breaker

Xiaomi hits back at Oppo with an ‘under-display’ camera of its own

Time’s up for notches?

By Jon Porter

Just hours after Oppo revealed the world’s first under-display camera, Xiaomi has hit back with its own take on the new technology. Xiaomi president Lin Bin has posted a video to Weibo (later re-posted to Twitter) of the Xiaomi Mi 9 with a front facing camera concealed entirely behind the phone’s screen. That means the new version of the handset has no need for any notches, hole-punches, or even pop-up selfie cameras alongside its OLED display.

It’s not entirely clear how Xiaomi’s new technology works. The Phone Talks notes that Xiaomi recently filed for a patent that appears to cover similar functionality, which uses two alternately-driven display portions to allow light to pass through to the camera sensor.

Although Xiaomi’s prototype appears to be functional, there’s no word yet on when the phone might make it to market. Back in March, the company posted a similar Weibo teaser for its upcoming foldable phone, but two months later we’re yet to hear any concrete details about the device.

