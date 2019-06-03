Xiaomi hits back at Oppo with an ‘under-display’ camera of its own

Just hours after Oppo revealed the world’s first under-display camera, Xiaomi has hit back with its own take on the new technology. Xiaomi president Lin Bin has posted a video to Weibo (later re-posted to Twitter) of the Xiaomi Mi 9 with a front facing camera concealed entirely behind the phone’s screen. That means the new version of the handset has no need for any notches, hole-punches, or even pop-up selfie cameras alongside its OLED display.

It’s not entirely clear how Xiaomi’s new technology works. The Phone Talks notes that Xiaomi recently filed for a patent that appears to cover similar functionality, which uses two alternately-driven display portions to allow light to pass through to the camera sensor.

Do you want a sneak peek at the future? Here you go...introducing you to Under-Display Camera technology!#Xiaomi #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/d2HL6FHkh1 — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) June 3, 2019

Although Xiaomi’s prototype appears to be functional, there’s no word yet on when the phone might make it to market. Back in March, the company posted a similar Weibo teaser for its upcoming foldable phone, but two months later we’re yet to hear any concrete details about the device.