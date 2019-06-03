Microsoft demos Minecraft Earth at Apple’s WWDC event

Microsoft unveiled its new Minecraft Earth game for iOS and Android last month, and now the company is appearing onstage at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to demonstrate the new title. Minecraft Earth is a new augmented reality (AR) game that’s similar to Pokémon Go. Microsoft has spent months building the new game, and players will be able to collect materials and build giant Minecraft structures with friends. Microsoft’s ultimate goal is to cover the world in Minecraft blocks.

Microsoft is now showing off how that works at WWDC today. It’s the first time the company has publicly demonstrated gameplay. During the demo, Minecraft objects appeared onstage and both players were able to interact with them at the same time and kill skeletons or even chickens. One player could even stand within the Minecraft object thanks to a new people inclusion feature on iOS.

Microsoft is now planning to release a beta of Minecraft Earth in the summer, before making it more generally available once testing is complete. You can read more about Minecraft Earth here.

