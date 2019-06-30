Apple says that it’s focused on quality over quantity when it comes to its TV shows

Apple’s head of services and programming says that the company has adopted a quality-over-quantity mindset when it comes to its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service. This weekend, The Sunday Times released an interview with Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, Eddy Cue, in which he talks about what to expect from the service forthcoming service, which is expected to launch later this fall.

The revelation is a rebuke to Netflix programming model: releasing as much original content as it can to attract viewers. In the interview, Cue says that Apple won’t be “creating the most” original content for users, but will be “creating the best.” When asked about Netflix’s model, he notes that there’s “nothing wrong with that model, but it’s not our model.”

Apple is a latecomer to the streaming video wars

Apple is a latecomer to the streaming video industry, following companies such as Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix, which have already pulled in legions of loyal users, in part due to their efforts to produce their original content. Other media conglomerates are jumping in as well: Disney, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. have all announced their own platforms, which will launch this year and next.

Cue notes that Apple hasn’t always been the leader when it comes to hardware, pointing out that they weren’t the first to produce computers, smartphones, or tablets. “We try to be the best, and we don’t have to be the first to be the best,” he said. He explains that while Apple doesn’t “know a lot about television other than we are big consumers of it,” what it does do is “find the best people for it.” The company brought on high-profile Hollywood executives, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg (formerly of Sony), as well as Jay Hunt (formerly of the UK’s Channel 4) to head up its television programming.

Under them, the company has lined up an impressive-looking slate of projects, with shows from people such as J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey. However, while Apple’s slate sounds promising, we’ve only caught a glimpses: a sizzler reel during the company’s unveiling event, and a trailer for Moore’s science fiction show, For All Mankind.

The interview revealed a handful of additional tidbits about what to expect from the TV service. Apple will apparently release new content every month, and the first series out of the gate will likely be its workplace drama, The Morning Show, which will feature Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Cue notes that the series will feature “real issues occurring in the workplace,” and that “on the quality bar, it is really, really good.” Apple certainly isn’t producing the same amount of content as its competitors already are, and we’ll have to wait until this fall to see how the quality really is.