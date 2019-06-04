Tinder now lets people identify their sexual orientation

Tinder is now letting people identify their sexual orientation on the dating app and prioritize people with the same orientations. Users can choose up to three terms from the nine initial options — straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, asexual, demisexual, pansexual, queer, and questioning — and they can then decide whether they want that orientation to show up on their profile.

Current users will have to edit their profile to add an orientation while new users will be prompted to do so during on-boarding. Everyone can edit their discovery preferences to choose to see people of the same orientation first. The feature is rolling out to iOS and Android in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, India, Australia, and New Zealand this month.

Users have always been able to specify whether they wanted to see men, women, or both, and the app added the ability to identify gender, but up until now, people haven’t been able to specify their sexual orientation. Tinder still doesn’t let users define their pronoun, but it’s nice to see the app taking orientation into account and giving people the option to match based off it.