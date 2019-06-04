Samsung CEO says the Galaxy Home will now ship sometime in Q3 2019

It’s been a long road to market for the Galaxy Home, and now, Samsung CEO Hyun-suk Kim (who manages the company’s consumer electronics division) has given yet another release window for the product: sometime in Q3 2019, according to an interview with The Korea Herald.

“The Galaxy Home speaker, which will be the center of Samsung’s home appliances, is planned to be launched in mid-second half of the year,” commented Kim, which The Korea Herald clarifies that other Samsung executives have said refers to the third quarter of this year.

Bixby is coming... eventually

The Galaxy Home was originally announced in August 2018 when the company also unveiled the Note 9. And while Samsung has showcased the product at various events since then, the company still has yet to release it. Previously, Samsung CEO DJ Koh had promised an April ship date for the Bixby smart speaker, which the company missed.

And when reached for comment in May, Samsung representatives told The Verge that the company was “planning to launch Galaxy Home in the first half of 2019,” which would have given the company until the end of June. But based on Kim’s recent statement, it would seem that the company won’t be shipping by then either.

Samsung’s Q3 ends on September 30th, so assuming there aren’t any more delays, we should see the Galaxy Home by then. Samsung will have plenty of chances to do so — presumably the company will have an August event for the Galaxy Note 10, as well as IFA 2019 in September, both of which could serve as good launch dates. It’s also possible that the Galaxy Home won’t be alone when it does launch — a smaller (and still unannounced) Galaxy Home Mini recently passed through the FCC, meaning that Samsung could be planning to sell multiple sizes of its smart speaker whenever it does finally ship.