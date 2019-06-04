Bird is launching an electric moped this summer

Scooter-sharing company Bird is adding an electric moped to fleets in “select markets” this summer. Called the “Cruiser,” it’s the first seated vehicle Bird has offered.

The Cruiser can be used like a bike, with the electric motor offering assistance to make pedaling easier. But customers will also be able to simply ride with their feet on pegs, according to Bird. The company says the Cruiser will carry a 52V battery that will last for up to 50 miles per charge. It will have disc brakes, a padded seat, and an LCD screen that will presumably show information about the speed and remaining battery.

Bird didn’t share any information about how much it will cost to ride the Cruiser, where the rollout will start, how far it plans to spread the moped, or who’s building it, though it confirmed to The Verge that the moped was designed with a third party and will be exclusive to its fleet. The company also didn’t say what the top speed will be, only that it will comply with local rules for vehicles like this — meaning it likely won’t break 30 miles per hour.

Known for being the scooter-sharing company, Bird has looked to expand its business in recent months. In May, it rolled out an all-new custom scooter that’s supposed to be far more durable than the ones it previously used, which were built by companies like Okai, Xiaomi, and Segway-Ninebot. Longer-lasting scooters are one way Bird is trying to finally make money on the shared rides it offers. Bird also announced plans to sell the new custom scooter outright to customers for $1,299.

The Cruiser should help Bird compete with other shared fleet companies as they expand their businesses. Uber and Lyft, for example, both offer cars, bikes, and scooters inside their apps.

Update June 4th, 9:44AM ET: Added information about range.