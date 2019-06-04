Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is the newest animated addition to the Jurassic Park franchise.

The new Netflix series returns a group of unsuspecting teenagers to the dino-infested island of Isla Nublar, but this time, they’re going to travel to the opposite side of the island to visit “a new adventure camp.” You know what they say about visiting disaster-prone areas where people have died due to roaming bands of prehistoric predators — “Just try the other side of the island!” Unfortunately, this strategy doesn’t work, and the dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc. Who ever could have guessed? The six teens will have to band together, going “from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive,” according to a press release.

The announcement comes with a five-minute preview — 30 seconds of Camp Cretaceous, and four and a half minutes of footage from previous Jurassic Park movies, showing how we got here. That means a ton of really cute footage of Blue, everyone’s favorite genetically modified dino, hanging out with Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Chris Pratt.

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) will serve as showrunners. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and director Colin Trevorrow are all set to act as executive producers on the series. This is one of the new projects to emerge from Netflix and DreamWorks Animation’s five-year deal, which has also produced She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and a Boss Baby spinoff series, and is due to produce a Fast & Furious animated series.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will debut in 2020.