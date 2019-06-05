Pokémon Sword and Shield will launch on November 15th

Ahead of E3, Nintendo decided to reveal a few more details about its upcoming Pokémon adventure for the Switch. During a presentation today, the company announced that Pokémon Sword and Shield will launch globally on November 15th.

The company also showed off a new trailer that showcased some of the additions to the game. That includes massive stadiums for battles to take place and a mechanic called Dynamax, which temporarily creates gigantic holographic renditions of pocket monsters with boosted powers. There is also a multiplayer component where up to four players can work together to take on one of these massive creatures, essentially bringing raid battles to the world of Pokémon.

Related Pokémon Go spurred an amazing era that continues with Sword and Shield

The trailer also provides a glimpse of some of the never-before-seen creatures in the game, including a sheep called Wooloo and Gossifleur, a cute little flower. Most intimidating is Corviknight, a giant black bird that doubles as a taxi for shuttling people from town to town. There’s also a pair of legendary monsters, Zacian and Zamazenta, that are designed around the sword and shield theme of the game.

Sword and Shield were first revealed way back in February as the first proper console RPGs in the long-running series. They take place in a new England-inspired world and introduce gorgeous 3D visuals and a trio of adorable starter pokémon. Today’s news caps off a busy period for Pokémon announcements. Last week, the Pokémon Company revealed a slate of new initiatives, including a cloud storage service and a mobile app that tracks your sleeping habits.