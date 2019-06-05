E3 2019: all the news from gaming’s big week

For years now, the video game industry has descended upon Los Angeles for a week in June. E3 is a show filled with an overwhelming number of games and announcements, and 2019 is no exception. Though PlayStation won’t have a presence this year, there are still big names showcasing the future of interactive entertainment, including Xbox, Epic, Bethesda, EA, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and a whole lot more. You can keep up with all of the latest developments right here.