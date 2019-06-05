E3 2019: all the news from gaming’s big week

For years now, the video game industry has descended upon Los Angeles for a week in June. E3 is a show filled with an overwhelming number of games and announcements, and 2019 is no exception. Though PlayStation won’t have a presence this year, there are still big names showcasing the future of interactive entertainment, including Xbox, Epic, Bethesda, EA, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and a whole lot more. You can keep up with all of the latest developments right here.
- StoryStream
9 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 29, 2019, 11:58am EDT
May 29, 2019, 11:58am EDT
-
June 5
Destiny 2 is reportedly coming to Google Stadia with cross-save support
A big get for Google
-
June 5
Pokémon Sword and Shield will launch on November 15th
Get ready, trainers
-
June 5
Ubisoft teases Watch Dogs Legion ahead of E3
‘God Save the NPC’
-
-
May 30
Here’s what you’ll actually be doing in Death Stranding
The picture gets a bit clearer
-
-
May 30
Why the new Call of Duty isn’t Modern Warfare 4
A reboot, not a sequel
-
-
May 29
Death Stranding is finally launching in November
It’s really real