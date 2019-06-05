Ubisoft teases Watch Dogs Legion ahead of E3

Yet another big game has been revealed ahead of E3 next week. Following a series of leaks, Ubisoft officially unveiled Watch Dogs Legion, the third game in its open-world hacking series. “God Save the NPC,” the company tweeted, along with a GIF of the Watch Dogs logo.

Legion will reportedly be set in a post-Brexit London, making it the first game in the series outside of the US; previous installments took place in Chicago and San Francisco. Aside from the new location, the big shift appears to be the ability to take control of any non-player character in the world. “Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated and guided by gameplay systems,” read a since-deleted Amazon posting.

The new Watch Dogs joins a number of high-profile game announcements ahead of E3, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the long-awaited release date for Death Stranding.

Ubisoft’s E3 keynote will take place on June 10th at 1PM PT / 4PM ET.