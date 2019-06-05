 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ubisoft teases Watch Dogs Legion ahead of E3

‘God Save the NPC’

By Andrew Webster
Watch Dogs 2.

Yet another big game has been revealed ahead of E3 next week. Following a series of leaks, Ubisoft officially unveiled Watch Dogs Legion, the third game in its open-world hacking series. “God Save the NPC,” the company tweeted, along with a GIF of the Watch Dogs logo.

Legion will reportedly be set in a post-Brexit London, making it the first game in the series outside of the US; previous installments took place in Chicago and San Francisco. Aside from the new location, the big shift appears to be the ability to take control of any non-player character in the world. “Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated and guided by gameplay systems,” read a since-deleted Amazon posting.

The new Watch Dogs joins a number of high-profile game announcements ahead of E3, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the long-awaited release date for Death Stranding.

Ubisoft’s E3 keynote will take place on June 10th at 1PM PT / 4PM ET.

