Skype now lets anyone share their screen on iOS and Android

Skype users on iOS and Android can now share their screens over video calls. Microsoft first started testing the feature for its premier video call app back in April, but now the feature is available to everyone. In a blog post announcing the release, Microsoft says you can use the feature for on-the-go meetings, helping tech-illiterate relatives with their phones, or shopping online with friends.

Mobile screen sharing isn’t an uncommon feature among enterprise-focused video chat apps like Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, and Zoom, but it’s far less common in consumer video chat services like Google Duo, FaceTime, Messenger, or WhatsApp. Depending on if you view Skype as a business or consumer service, that means it’s either playing catch-up or leading the pack.

You can access the new feature by tapping the menu button on the bottom right of Skype’s newly redesigned video call interface, which also houses the service’s live captioning and screen recording functions.