Netflix is testing a scroll-based Extras category for its mobile app

Netflix is testing a new tab for its mobile app called “Extras,” which will allow subscribers to scroll through recommended Netflix Originals, share trailers with friends, and set reminders for upcoming shows and movies.

The new tab is part of a test for a “feed of video extras in our mobile app,” according to a Netflix spokesperson. The tab is centered in the middle of the app at the bottom of the page. Tapping it brings up Netflix Originals titles that people can scroll down the page to see. It’s designed differently from the rest of the app, taking its inspiration from scroll-based social media platforms like Instagram. There are options from the preview page to either dive in to a show or set a reminder for an anticipated series like Stranger Things’ third season.

A couple of additional features accompany the new design. People can share a link to a title to multiple social network sites or via text message. The link will either generate a trailer for the title or link to the main Netflix page. Here’s what it looks like:

A few annoying features still haven’t been fixed with the new category. Trailers still autoplay, for example, which is a feature many Netflix subscribers have asked the company to remove out of general annoyance.

Netflix’s spokesperson didn’t indicate whether this new version of the app will roll out to all subscribers, but they said, “Tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.” Netflix often tests designs that may or may not roll out to a wider subscriber base. The spokesperson also didn’t comment on whether the Extras tab will eventually include non-Netflix original titles if the feature were to roll out beyond the initial beta test.